Glenda Mae Crane Malone, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center. "Miss" Glenda was born on June 14, 1928 in Fulton to Tom and Dora Loden Crane. She attended East Tupelo Consolidated School where she was a star basketball player and received scholarship offers to play in college. However, she chose to marry Dennis Malone on July 2, 1948, a marriage of 47 years until his death on April 30, 1995. Dennis was a member of the Lee County Board of Supervisors. In 1976, they founded and operated Malone's Fish and Steak House on County Line Road, a staple for steaks and catfish, until its closing in 2009. She was a founding member of the West Main Church of Christ where she was active member of the Seniors Department and the "Golden Girls." She loved her game nights with her friends, especially playing dominoes, adult coloring, card games, puzzles and anything and all things Mississippi State University Bulldogs. A strong family matriarch, Glenda loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Wednesday only at Holland-which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her two sons, Mike Malone and Tommy Malone both of Tupel; her daughter, Gail Malone Russell and husband, Don of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Scott Malone (Missy), Angela Owens (Dudley), Dave Russell (DeAnna), Stephanie Thomas (Steve), Cory Russell (Carrie), Tracie Dobson (Phillip), Haley Russell and Jamie Harrison (Thomas); 17 great-grandchildre; and 6 great-great- grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Steve Thomas, Phillip Dobson, Thomas Harrison, Scott Malone and Cory Russell. Honorary Pallbearers will be the "Golden Girls" and the Tuesday morning Bible Class from West Main Church of Christ. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to West Main Church of Christ, 2460 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
