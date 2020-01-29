James L. Malone (72) passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed gospel singing, dancing, fishing and sitting under the shade tree talking and telling jokes. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam Conflict. Services with military honors will be 11 am Friday, January 31, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Chris McCord officiating. Burial will be in the McNeil Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. James is survived by his wife, Paula Malone of Blue Springs; his daughters, Regina Malone of Houma, LA, Melissa DeHart (Ricky) of Theriot, LA and Shelly Malone (Nicki) of Blue Springs; his sons, James Faye of Pontotoc, Jeffery Faye and Blue Springs and Ronnie Faye (Liz) of Blue Springs; his sisters, Louise Sparks of Blue Springs, Sue Shackleford (Harvey) of Nettleton, Pansy Taylor (James) of New Albany and Joyce Smith of Blue Springs; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Myrtle Malone and his sister, Jimmie Hutcheson. Pallbearers are; Dillon Allemand, James Faye, Ronnie Faye, Trey DuVall, Dave Henderson and Kenneth Richardson. Honorary pallbearers are; James Holmes, Wayne Holmes and Larry Campbell. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
