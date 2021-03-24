Joshua "Joshy" David Malone, 16, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 23, 2004 to Jennifer Bass Malone in Memphis, TN. He was a student at IAHS and enjoyed listening to music, gaming, spoiling his cat, Jackson, and loved sports cars. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 27, at Senter Funeral Home. He is survived by his mother; Jennifer (Thomas Comer) Malone of Fulton, siblings; Kayla Hewitt, Ethan Shotts, Susan Malone and Cameron Comer, all of Fulton, maternal grandparents; Phillip and Susan Shelton of Byhalia, paternal grandfather; Rick (Sissy) Comer of Fulton, paternal grandmother; Pat Comer of Hamilton, AL, and host of family and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
