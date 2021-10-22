Larry Elmer Malone, 79, passed away suddenly at his home in the Sparta community on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born on November 6, 1941 in Chickasaw County to Elmer E. Malone and Pearl Mae Martin Malone. He was a member of Amity Baptist Church in Sparta. Mr. Malone was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of both the VFW and American Legion. He served during the Cuban Crisis and Vietnam. He served with the Commander Middle East Force unit, stationed on Bahrain Island in the Persian Gulf. After the military, he worked as a machinist for medical companies in Tennessee. He then returned to Mississippi where he continued to work as a machinist and also a truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Laverne Carter Eaton Malone; his daughters, Michelle Malone of Bruce, Melissa Gregory (Wayne), and Sherri Gail Bevels (Gaylon) , both of Woodland; his sons, Larry Shane Malone (Alisha) , and Jason Malone (Traci ), both of Woodland; his step-children, Lonnie Ray Eaton (Angie) of Woodland, Lorrie Thomas (Tyke) of Montpelier, and Jaynet Terry (Charles) of Houston; his brother, Keith Malone (Deb) of Arlington, TN; his sisters, Jan Dawson (Carl) of Jacksonville, FL and Nancy Pate of Aberdeen; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Pearl Malone; his first wife, Bobbie Blansett Malone, his step-son, Billy Ray Eaton, Jr. , his infant son, Larry Richard Malone, and a special aunt, Mary I. Dendy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel with Brother Scott Samuell and Brother Scott Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 22 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
