Lola Olivia Robinson Malone, 57, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022 at her residence. Services celebrating the life of Lola will be at 12 noon Saturday, July 23 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Lola was born August 2, 1964, the daughter of the late Finices and Loma Jean Robinson and received her education in the Wheeler Public School System. She was a valued employee as a quality inspector in the furniture industry for 25 years. A Christian, Lola will be remembered for her positivity, her outgoing and fun spirit, the love of her much adored grandchildren and her "pickiness" for eating out. Collecting rocks, tending to flowers, decorating for Halloween, frequenting yard sales and helping to raise squirrels, birds and other animals were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Sidney Mitch Malone, one daughter, Nicole Robinson of Houston, two sons, Jason Malone (Brandy) of Ingomar and Lee Robinson of Knoxville, TN, a sister, Linda Johnson of New Albany, four grandchildren, Matthew Lewis, Eli and Serenity Sky Robinson and Lyric Malone, a special "sister" and caregiver, Brenda Waldon and her canine companion, "Teddy". She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Harpe and a brother, Lynn Robinson. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Malone family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
