Mary Virginia Malone, 89, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born June 23, 1930, in Kennett, Missouri to Clarence and Alpha Thrasher. She was a homemaker and a member of Cross Pointe Church. She loved shopping and spending time with her family. Services will be 2 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Dozier officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Larry Malone of Tupelo; four daughters, Robin Short (John) of Tupelo, Donna Radman (Bernie) of Wadsworth, IL, Diane Taylor of Zion, IL and Leia Shelton of Blue Springs; one son, Michael Jackson of Texas; one sister, Pauline Goroski of Kenosha, WI; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandchild, Aiden; one brother, Bob Thrasher and three sisters, Betty Williams, Wanda Anderson and Lola Darracott. Pallbearers will be Logan Jackson, Jacob Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Michael Zak, Brandon Shelton and Trent Nichols. Visitation will be 4 - 8 Sunday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
