Perry Wayne Malone, 88, of Blue Mountain, departed this life on February 2, 2022. He was born September 5, 1933 to Wesley Mack and Irene Malone. He was a lifelong member of Palmer Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as deacon and in many other roles throughout the years. Mr. Malone was employed by Genesco and retired from Blue Mountain College after 40 years. Service will be held at Palmer Baptist Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Hughey Family Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother James Wesley Malone, and one sister, Maxine Reed. He leaves behind a loving wife of 70 years, Ruth Malone; two daughters: Pattie Medlin and Dot Locke (Michael) of Blue Mountain; three grandchildren: Amy Carson (Jason) of Hatley, Angie Gossett (Will) and Josh Locke (Felicia) both of Blue Mountain; 11 great grandchildren: Ayden, Hannah, Jacob, Noah, Carter, Tate, Ruthie, Spencer, Eli, Kylie, Illa, who will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Officiating will be Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Richie Hatcher. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
