Ruth Monaghan Malone , 94, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory, MS. She was born on June 15, 1926 in the Ballardsville Community to Daniel Tripp "Cooter" and Mattie Lou (Ivey) Monaghan. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Nettleton. She had lived by herself until the past year where she resided with her nephew and niece, Gary and Pam Monaghan whom she sincerely adored. She attended Nettleton High School and was always quick to add that she was a member of the high school basketball team. She attended every class reunion of the Class of 1944 and was present at almost all of the annual Nettleton High School joint reunions since its inception. Ruth was a beautician by trade for a number of years. She opened her beauty salon and later built her own salon in 1970. She continued to work there until the age of 75. She had many loyal customers who came regularly and became a part of her extended family. She enjoyed camping, traveling, watching Gunsmoke and westerns in general. She also enjoyed talking and visiting with family and friends. In earlier years she had been a frequent visitor to Tarrant City, Al to see her cousins who resided there. Denver was another place where she loved to visit with relatives. She enjoyed bowling and participated in the bowling league at Rebel Lanes in Tupelo and on occasion traveled to bowl in tournaments. Mamaw will be missed by family and friends alike. Her home was always open to any and everyone. She has passed on to her new heavenly home and is there awaiting to welcome us in the future. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Carroll Pettigrew officiating. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery. Ruth was married to the late Alpheus Clifton Malone on April 20, 1946. She is survived by three sons, Edwin Malone (Yongja) of South Korea; Melvin Malone (Patti) of Palmetto; James Malone (Joyce) of Nettleton; three grandchildren, Misty Malone of Pontotoc; Jamie Elliott (Rob) of Nettleton, Jill Smith (Justin) of Nettleton, five great grandchildren, Breanne Gist, Anna Claire Gist, Grace Elliott, Ivy Rose Elliott, Malone Elliott, and yet to be born in April, Mark Alan Smith. Upon visiting with her Friday she stated that she hoped to live long enough to see him born. Ruth had many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she cherished and dearly loved. Of particular importance to her was her niece Regina Monaghan Blankenship whom she viewed as a daughter. She was also very close to her great niece Dana Monaghan Schmidt, special cousins Betty Jean Therrell and Mary Payne Hairald . Words can not express how much she loved her family. She leaves behind an enormous amount of friends who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother H.G. "Buddy" Monaghan and one sister Betty Buskirk. Pallbearers will be Tommy Coggin, Steve Clayton, Joe McCommon, Joe Monaghan, Larry Monaghan, and Bryson Schmidt. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the the New Chapel Cemetery Fund 2331 New Chapel Rd, Nettleton, MS 38858. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
