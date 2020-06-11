Vickie Lynn Malone, 61, died June 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1958 in Ackerman, MS to Peggy McIntire Gates and the late Gerald Curry Null. She was a former nurse and a home maker. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at United Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Varnon officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Gates of Pontotoc; one daughter, Amber Nichole Kitchens ( Michael) of Dyersburg, TN; two sons, Terry Lee Upchurch and Thomas Gerald Upchurch both of Nettleton, MS; two sisters, Jackie Harrison of Pontotoc, MS, Tammy Williams of Saltillo, MS; one brother, Scotty Gerald Null of Pontotoc, MS; five special grandchildren, Blake Upchurch, Brooke Upchurch, Brittney Worship, Madilyn Kitchens, Kamrie Upchurch; five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; her step father, Lamar Gates; one brother, Roger Lee Null and her husband, David Franklin Malone. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.