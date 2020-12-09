Yolonda Malone, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on no services schedule at this time. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. (associatedfuneral.com) at please leave your condolences. Our family at Associated are very honored to serve the Malone family..

