Mary Agnes Maloney, age 73, passed away April 9, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS after a battle with a glioblastoma. She accepted her fate bravely when diagnosed and never complained. Mary said she had lived a great life and few people knew when their time would come. A celebration of her life will be held later. Mary was born October 9, 1946 in Memphis, TN to Frank James and Carol Silliman Maloney and moved with her family at a young age. She attended Church Street Elementary, Milam Jr. High, and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1964. Later having earned a degree from Delta State, she spent a year at Memphis State University as a graduate assistant. Tempted by the Florida sunshine, Mary began teaching at Marathon High School in 1970 as a physical education teacher. In 1980 she accepted a position in the vocational department working with children of special learning disabilities. In 1989 Marathon High School honored her as "Teacher of the Year". Mary said, "I will consider myself successful if I can make a difference in even one life." She was tremendously successful! During her spare time, she was an avid sailor and crewed for numerous sailboat races. Then after 38 years of dedication and survival as a teacher and Staffing Specialist in the Upper Keys, Mary retired to Tupelo and to her passion of traveling. Mary visited many National Parks with her mother, her dog and RV. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Peter J. Maloney, niece Lori Maloney and her much loved dogs - Dakota, Natchez, and T.C. Mary is survived by her sister Carol Wood( Langston)of Waco, TX; her brothers Dan Maloney(Martha) of Jacksonville, FL; Jim Maloney(Debbie )of Cleveland, MS.; sister in law; Marian Fay Maloney(Thomas Counts) of Tupelo, MS; Nieces and nephews, Colin Maloney, Eric Maloney(Deanna), Clair Gammill(Greg), Brandy Williams, Michael Maloney(Hattie Frank), Mary Wood, Catherine Wood, Christina Amenti (Adam) ; grand nieces and nephews, Dason, Alli, Mary Beth, Alli, Hattie Grace and Anna Belle Maloney, Jupiter Amenti, Gabrielle Butler, Ryley and Katie Massey, and Jacob, Malone and Hamp Gammill. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sanctuary Hospice for the love and care given to Mary. Memorials may be sent to Tupelo - Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo 38801 for her love of dogs, and to Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo MS 38802 for their very loving care of Mary. All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
