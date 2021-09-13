Mrs. Ruth Marlin Maloy, age 98, stepped into Heaven on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. She was born in Mantachie, Mississippi, to the late Gordon and Minnie Farris Marlin on December 30, 1922. She was retired from teaching at Tri-County High School, and was a member of the Epworth Sunday School Class, First Methodist Church in Americus. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Maloy, her parents, and four brothers, Jack, Victor, Clifton and Bill Marlin and one sister, Faye Wilson. Ruth is survived by her son, Alan Maloy (Cindy); daughter, Ellen Maloy Bush; five grandchildren, Alex Maloy, Kathrine Maloy, Julie Bush Tate (Allen), Ben Bush (Hollie), David Bush (Rachel) and five great grandchildren. Funeral services are planned for 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 15, from the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., Americus, GA, with Rev. Allen Tate officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Hancock Funeral Home from 11:00-11:30 AM. Burial will be private.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.