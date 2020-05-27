VINA, AL -- Cutaw Manasco, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Friday, May 29, 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 10-11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

