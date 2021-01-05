Dickey Maness, 66, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at his home in Jumpertown. Services will be on Wednesday, January 06, 2021 @ 2:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Wednesday , January 06, 2021 from noon until 2:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.

