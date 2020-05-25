BOONEVILLE -- William E. Maness, 77, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday at 3:00 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 until 8 & from 1:00 until service time Tuesday at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.