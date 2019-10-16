CORINTH -- Clifford "Cliff" Randolph Mann, 61, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Cemetery Street in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 noon at Little Zion MB Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery.

