Margie Fay Black Mann, 70, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on November 24, 1949 in Calhoun County to Verley Isom Black and Annie Laura Cofer Black. She worked as a seamstress at Seminole Manufacturing in Houston until it closed. She is survived by her husband, Jerrell Mann of Houston, her daughter, Tabitha Cheney of Houston, her son, David Mann of Houston; one granddaughter, Kimberley Cheney of Houston; her siblings, Dorothy Tallent (Harold) of Vardaman, James Black (Wanda) of Houston, Verdie Moore of Dorsey, and Jerry Black of Vardaman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verley and Annie Black; and her siblings, Gerald Black, Junior Black and Barbara Gunter. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston at 11:00 with Brother Lee Dillard officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 9 from 10:00 until service time at 11:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
