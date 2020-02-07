BOONEVILLE -- Robert Wayne Mann, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. A private family service with military honors was held in his memory.. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

