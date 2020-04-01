Steven Forrest Mann, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born on May 8, 1967, in Memphis, TN, to Herman Earl Mann and Patricia Davis Mann. He drove a truck for many years and was known to his trucker friends as "Rooster". He liked to fly drones and taking aerial pictures. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and with loved ones where he was known to be a "prankster" and loved making others laugh. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sons, Justin King, Bryan King, Corey King, Christopher Mann, Mescal Carpenter, and Rickey Carpenter; daughter, Destiny Taylor (Johnny); brother, Bryan Mann (Jennifer); sisters, Janita Mann, Donna Strickland (Patrick), and Michelle Warren (Stephen); and 4 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
