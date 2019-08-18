Tabitha Sue Estes Mann, 49, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Tabby was born December 9, 1969 in Mundelein, Illinois to Hugh Allen Estes and Janie Faye Black Estes. She was a 1989 Tupelo High School graduate and attended Ole Miss to become a Phlebotomist. She was a former employee of North Mississippi Medical Center and Action Industries. On October 2, 2000, she married David Mann. Tabby loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed music and attending concerts often times winning the tickets off the radio. Tabby was an outgoing "people person." She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, David Mann of Saltillo; children, Mary Beth Horton of Saltillo, Meaghan Leigh Hensley of Saltillo, Drew Mann of Belmont, Lexy Mann Russell and her husband, Tanner of Belmont, Alex Mann and his wife, Allison of Belmont and Courtney Mann of Tishamingo; grandchildren, Kylinn, Bentley, Piper and Easton; sister, Tammy Estes May, nieces, Keili Repult of Mobile, Alabama and Mallori Williams of Saltillo; two special aunts, Helen Gable of Tupelo and Nona Little and her husband, Bobby of Saltillo; and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh "Dinky" and Janie Estes; grandparents, Robert and Stella Black and Eli Hugh Estes and Verble Mae Estes. A celebration of life will be announced later. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.