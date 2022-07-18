Ruby Frances Clemons Manning, 73, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Batesville, the daughter of James Owen Clemons Sr. and Ruby Christine Sanders Clemons. After high school Frances began working in clerical and office positions, retiring as a transcriptionist for the NMMC Cancer Center. She was a member of Eclatubba Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed fishing, painting, knitting, and playing computer games. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by each of them. Frances leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Edward Manning of Tupelo; her son, Clark Manning and wife, Brie, of Baldwyn; a sister, Linda Hankins and husband, Larry, of Southaven; and a brother Jimmy Clemons and wife, Annette, of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Dale Clemons. The family will celebrate Frances' life with a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.