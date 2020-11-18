Ollie Mae Manning, 71, passed away Sunday, November 08, 2020, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Union Star M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM at Union Star M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Star M.B. Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.