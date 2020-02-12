Hoyle Ray Mansell, 70, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence. A native of Tupelo, he was born October 27, 1949 to Elize Van and Ruby Pearl Floyd Mansell. For a number of years he worked as a truck driver hauling for Sunshine Mills. Survivors include his daughter, Tonya Michelle Harris and her husband, James of Mantachie; two sons, Steven Ray Mansell and Brandon Lee Mansell of Mooreville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathy Gail Johnson of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. John Barnett officiating. Graveside services will follow in Unity Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Mansell, Steven Mansell, John Barnett, Belen Johnson, Logan Harris and Walker Mansell. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
59°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.