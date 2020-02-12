Hoyle Ray Mansell

Hoyle Ray Mansell, 70, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence. A native of Tupelo, he was born October 27, 1949 to Elize Van and Ruby Pearl Floyd Mansell. For a number of years he worked as a truck driver hauling for Sunshine Mills. Survivors include his daughter, Tonya Michelle Harris and her husband, James of Mantachie; two sons, Steven Ray Mansell and Brandon Lee Mansell of Mooreville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathy Gail Johnson of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. John Barnett officiating. Graveside services will follow in Unity Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Mansell, Steven Mansell, John Barnett, Belen Johnson, Logan Harris and Walker Mansell. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

