Doug Maples, beloved husband, devoted father, and loyal brother and friend to many, died at his home Thursday night, Feb. 6, 2020, two days shy of his 63rd birthday. Born Feb. 8, 1957, Doug had a deep and abiding faith that withstood the test of time and many challenges. Doug was a talented high school athlete who sustained a severe spinal cord injury at the age of 15 in 1972. With hard work and determination, Doug accomplished many things, including three degrees from Mississippi State University, jobs in education, programming, and network management. After health challenges forced Doug into early retirement, he worked hard with his daughters on their education, volunteered at Bookshare, and most recently began pursuing his writing interests in earnest. His manuscript for the first half of his autobiography is undergoing final edits and the second half is written in rough draft. Doug even completed a fiction story that he was really excited about. When his daughter Cindy pursued a call to baseball missions, he supported her and took great pride in her faith and devotion to serving others. After Cindy's death in 2006, Nichole followed in her sister's footsteps with missions for women's basketball at MSU until her death in 2014. Doug was thrilled his daughters saw ways to contribute to his alma mater and the gusto with which his wife cheered for his Bulldogs. Thirty years ago Doug could not have imagined living to see 2000, let alone 2020, nor having a family to call his own. In gratitude for the help he received from the medical community, Doug chose to donate his body for medical research. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 1 PM to service time. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve the family. Doug is survived by his devoted wife, Valerie; brothers, Randy (Vicki), and Greg; and loving nephews and nieces. Doug was preceded in death by his father, John Milledge Maples Jr; mother, Emma Louise "Poochie" Koonce; his stepfather, Bill Koonce; son Jorge, and daughters Cindy and Nichole. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
