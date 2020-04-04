52, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Georgette Marble-Beecher was born to Willie McMillian and Geneva Gates on July 4, 1967 in Monroe Co. She was also a 1985 graduate of Amory High School. Mrs. Beecher is survived by her parents; Willie McMillian of Aberdeen and Geneva Gates also of Aberdeen. Three daughters; Marquitta Gates, Brittany Marble, and Shenika Marble all of Aberdeen. One sister; Lizzie McMillian of Aberdeen. Four brothers; Joseph Cunningham (Irene), Willie Earl Gates (Gail) of Prairie, Clifton Gates (Annie)of Okolona, and Larry Gates of Aberdeen. There are 4 grandchildren. There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Darden Chapel MBC Cemetery with a 10 people or less mandatory policy implemented. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
