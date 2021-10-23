Patricia Petre Marchuk Vesper, 85, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home. She was born November 23, 1935, in Altamont, Missouri, to Lloyd Earnest and Iva Pauline Oak Clark. She was a member of the Fulton United Methodist Church, where she was the secretary for several years. She enjoyed spending time her family. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, at the Fulton United Methodist Church with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in the Lick Creek Cemetery in Perry, Missouri. Survivors include three sons, David R. Petre (Debbie), Kenneth L. Petre (Jacquelyn), and Matthew G. Petre; one daughter, Kathryn S. Thomas, all of Fulton; nine grandchildren, Shane P. Whitaker (Jo), Ami L. Sweeney (Vince), Petre B. Thomas (Janie), Sloan C. Thomas, Crystal D. Biffle (Derrell), David O. Petre, Elizabeth P. Tally (Colton), Katelyn C. Boren (Zack), and Colton L. Petre; fourteen great grandchildren, Alexus M. Lynch (Xavier), Perry H. Davis, Julia S. Whitaker, Cora M. Whitaker, Emily Anne Tally, Charles Easton Tally, Maddox Boren, Kylee Smith, Jaxon Chase Boren, Truitt Kade Biffle, Mason Brooks Biffle, Sydney Claire Biffle, Hunter R. Petre, and Claira I. Thomas; one great-great granddaughter, Zariah P. Lynch; and a host of cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by husbands, Darrell R. Petre, Vernon N. Marchuk, and Carl A. Vesper; son, Clark E. Petre; grandson, Dakota Nelson; and her parents. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Fulton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

