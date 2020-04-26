James Earnest "J.E." Marcy, 74, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 8, 1946, in Lee County, the son of John E. and Clytee Lummus Marcy. J.E attended Mooreville High School. He served as a Lee County Supervisor for years and later served as manager of Lee County Solid Waste until his retirement in 2006. He also owned several businesses in Lee County. J.E. loved meeting people and gathering with friends at breakfast to discuss the events of the day. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. J.E. enjoyed gardening, and watermelons were his favorite thing to grow. If he had to stay inside, he enjoyed watching old westerns and the news. He leaves behind his four children, Adelia Wright and her husband, Travis; Brad Marcy and his wife, Hollie; Brent Marcy, and Blake Marcy and his wife, Kathryn, all of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Brayden Whitmon, Bryson Whitmon, Cody Marcy, and Mac Marcy; two sisters, Pat Herring and Dean Wood; a brother, Danny Marcy; and a special devoted friend, Mary Estes; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday at Eggville Cemetery with Rev. David Perry officiating. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors will oversee the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy and love for the family may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
