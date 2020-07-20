FALKNER, MS -- Amie Mae "Punkie" Mardis, 78, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Wednesday July 22, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 21, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopkins Cemtery.

