Barbara Gale Bruff Mardis, 68, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Mardis will be at 3PM Monday, November 22, 2021 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Ms. Mardis was born June 6, 1953 in Pemiscot, MO, to the late Marcus James and Myrtle Inez Towery Bruff. She received her education in the Myrtle Public School System and was a valued ripsaw operator at J. B. Lumber Company as long as her health permitted. Ms. Mardis will be remembered for her adored spirit, heart of gold and infectious personality. She had a passion for horses and collecting Coke memorabilia. Music, dancing, singing, traveling and playing cards were just a few hobbies she enjoyed. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Katrina Pounds (Brian) of Longview and Tonya Edington of Blue Springs, two sons, Markes Mardis (Jolene) of Ingomar and Marty Mardis (Ashley) of New Albany, two sisters, Cathy Boyer (Richard) of Myrtle and Glenda Jumper of Myrtle, 12 grandchildren,Makenzie, Justin, Julia, Hannah, Dalton, Jacob, Hunter, Miranda, Gracie, Ariana, Lexie, and Bentley, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Candy Bruff and a brother, Marcus James Bruff Jr. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Mardis family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
