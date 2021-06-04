Phil Mardis, 71, passed away at the NMMC on Thursday, June 03, 2021. He was an accomplished piano player and he enjoyed spending time with his family, going to church and fellowshipping with everyone. He worked in furniture mfg. and he was a member and Deacon of Faith Worship Center Church in Booneville. Funeral services will be Saturday at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, June 05, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges, Bro. Howard Goolsby and Bro. William Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery in Jumpertown. He is survived by his wife, Judith Gail Mardis; son, Phillip Lee Mardis; daughters, Diana Mardis (Cody Brown) and Bobbie Diane Robinson (Chad); sisters, Helen Sue Pooler, Debra Pena (Robert) and Dorothy Mardis; brother, Jerry Dean Mardis (Vickie); grandchildren, Everett Mardis, Owen Mardis, Lyric McKissack, Stoni Blair Glover and Blaze Potts; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and May Deen Ashcraft; brother, James Lester Mardis; sisters, Robin Mardis Bradley and Marily Ray; a granddaughter, Kennedy Mardis. Pallbearers will be Stevie Ray, Jay Ray, Jacob Pená, Jacon Pená, Chris Mardis and Robert Pená Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
