Sarah Elizabeth Womble Marecle, 76, passed away October 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville, MS, following an extended illness. Born on January 27, 1944, in Tuscaloosa, AL, she was the daughter of the late Allie Bedford Womble Jr. and Blanche Dunlap Womble. She moved with the family to Corinth, MS, as a child and attended Corinth Elementary School. She was a graduate of Biggersville High School. She was an employee of ITT in Corinth, MS, where she met her future husband and where they worked for nearly 40 years. She married the love of her life, James Roy on June 29, 1968, and in 1977 completed their family with their daughter, Jamie. They made their home in the Rienzi Community where they were faithful members of Rienzi Baptist Church. She loved Jesus and loved to listen to and fill their home with southern gospel music. She was a Proverbs 31 woman in every sense. Sarah was a devoted wife, mother and "Granny" to her grands. She never failed to tell those she loved how much she loved them. She was filled with kindness that overflowed to those around her. She enjoyed baking and was known in the community as the pie and card lady. She made chocolate and pecan pies for those in her community and sent cards weekly to friends just to let them know they were thought of and prayed for. Her card ministry was close to her heart and a way she showed the love of Jesus to others. She also loved photos and was the one with camera in hand at holidays and all family gatherings, snapping pictures when those least expected it. Those photos preserved many wonderful memories for her family through the years. Mrs. Marecle is survived by her daughter Jamie Windham (Greg) of Booneville, MS, two grandchildren Meghan and Carter Windham; a sister-in-law Leatha Womble; two nieces Lisa Womble Haynie (Lonnie) and Misty Womble Walker (Phillip); a great nephew Matthew Haynie and two great nieces Lilly Haynie and Sadie Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years, a sister Rebecca Womble and a brother Allie Bedford Womble III. Services will be on Friday October 30, 2020, at Rienzi Baptist Church at 2:00 in the afternoon with visitation from 12:30 until the time of service. Bro Charlie Cooper and Bro. Titus Tyre will officiate. Interment will be at Hinkle Creek Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sarah Marecle.
