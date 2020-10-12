HOLLY SPRINGS -- Mr. John "John O" Marion, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday October 17, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Chapel . Visitation will be on Friday October 16, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Cottrell Cemetery Holly Springs, Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

