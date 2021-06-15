Earl Market, 85, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ponola County Medical Center in Batesville . Graveside. Services will be on Saturday June 19, 2021 12:00 Noon at Hope well M.B.Church Cemetery 3949 0ld Memphis Oxford Rd Cold Water,MS. Visitation will be on Friday June 18, 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of services.

