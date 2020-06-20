Dr. James Jeffrey Markham passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 45. Jeff was born on June 25, 1974 in Amory, MS to James B. Markham and the late Diane Plunkett Markham. He was a 1992 graduate of Amory High School, where he played baseball. In 1994, he obtained his Associate of Applied Science degree from Itawamba Community College and in 1996; he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Mississippi State. Jeff earned his Master of Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State in 1997 and his Doctor of Philosophy in 2008. While at MSU, Jeff was a member of the Dean's List, Phi Alpha Theta, Pre-Law Society, Young Democrats, Habitat for Humanity, and the Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table. He was a dedicated MSU alumni and he loved the New York Mets. Jeff married Hope Carroll on January 25, 2019 and enjoyed spending his free time reading, playing with their dog, and watching television together. His children were his greatest accomplishments and he loved them dearly. Jeff always enjoyed coaching Spencer in little league and watching Emma Claire dance and cheer. Jeff's sense of humor was loved by friends, family, and coworkers. Jeff is survived by his wife, Hope Markham; their dog Dippy; children, Spencer and Emma Claire Markham, Starkville; father, J.B. Markham; sisters, Tam Finney (Frank), Traci Knight (Michael), all of Amory; brother, Justin Markham (Cinda), Atlanta, GA; nieces, Megan Finney, Caroline Markham, Julia Markham, Caitlin Knight, Bailey Knight, and Ella Shea Carroll; and nephews, Jayden Fooshee and Will Perry Carroll; aunt, Janice Henley, Navarre, FL; first cousins, Carmen Watts (Alan), Hendersonville, TN and April O'Barr, Navarre, FL and uncle, Gene Dill, Smithville, MS. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Markham; paternal grandparents, Buford and Jessie Mae Markham; and maternal grandparents, Franz and Louise Dill. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Amory. Because of Covid-19, the service will be limited to immediate family however; extended family and friends may visit with Jeff's family before the service, beginning at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitalant (Formerly United Blood Services) or to St. Andrews United Methodist Church
