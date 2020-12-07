Thomas Markiewicz

Thomas Edward Markiewicz, 67, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home in the Lake Piomingo area. He was born March 15, 1953, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth Proctor Markiewicz. Thomas was a 1971 graduate of North Chicago Community High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired to Lee County 20 years ago. He is survived by five children, Joshua Birckbichler, Matt Birckbichler(Jen), Andrew Birckbichler, Michael Pinkham, and Will Hayward; two brothers, Daniel and John; two sisters, Catherine and Deborah; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ann, second wife, Joan, and third wife, Teresa. The family will honor his memory with a memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hughes Chapel Baptist Church, 417 Road 1057, Tupelo, MS. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

