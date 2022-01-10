Brenda Jo Marks Hopkins, 71, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Tupelo on February 24, 1950 to William Henderson Marks and Lottie Faye King Marks. Brenda worked as a Wal-mart Associate for several years both in Southaven and in Tupelo. She was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. Brenda enjoyed needlework such as embroidery and cross stitch, and working word puzzles. She is survived by her sister, Martha Maloney and husband Dan, of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law, JoAnn Marks of Saltillo; two nieces, Michelle Marks and Christina Armenti; great-niece, Jumiper Armenti and Gabrielle Truax; and a great nephew, Connor Shidler. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Howard Marks; a sister, Johnnie Faye Davis; a niece, Lori Maloney; nephew, Craig Buffenburger; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Buffenburger. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Saltillo Cemetery with Bro. James Marks officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.