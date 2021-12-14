William Howard Marks passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. A Lee County native and longtime resident, Howard was born March 6, 1949 to William Henderson Marks and Lottie Faye King Marks. He was a career military man, achieving the rank of Sergeant in the United States Army. Howard was an aviation mechanic and pilot, serving in both Vietnam and the Gulf Wars. After his retirement from the military service, he enjoyed woodworking, building many family heirlooms. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandson, Connor, who saw him as his hero and best friend. Howard was an active member of Faith Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, JoAnn Marks; his daughter, Michelle Marks; and grandson Connor Shidler, all of Saltillo; two sisters, Martha Maloney of Jacksonville, Florida and Brenda Marks of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Johnnie Davis; nephew, Craig Buffenbarger; and a niece, Lori Maloney. Visitation for Howard will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Saltillo Chapel with Dr. Phil Ellis and Bro. James Marks officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Peach, David Mallette, George Blaylock, Rodney Monaghan, George DeVaughan, and Ray Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Faith Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.