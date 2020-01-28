Mrs. Judy Francis Kellum Marks, 73, met her Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020 while at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Lee County, MS, she was born in the Brewer community on May 7, 1946 to Rubel Lee Kellum and Johnnie Opal Chaney Kellum. She was a graduate of Shannon High School and continued her studies at Itawamba Community College. Judy married James Neal Marks on January 21, 1972. She spent her working life as an office manager for various furniture manufacturers with her last employment with Process and Power Air Compressor Company. Judy was a devout Christian as she and her husband, Bro. James Marks served as the pastor team at several local Christian Churches over the years. Judy was an accomplished pianist, loved church music especially southern and bluegrass gospel music and was a supportive and encouraging soul for the congregations she served. An avid conversationalist, she never met a stranger and endeared herself to all she met. Judy had a servant's heart of gold, a special love for her family, enjoyed gardening and flowers and a big fan of feeding and communing with her hummingbirds. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Mike Tucker (nephew) and Rev. Dale Carr officiating. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be today from 5 PM to 7 PM and Thursday from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Bro. James Marks of Palmetto; children, Nicole Marks of Palmetto and Nicolas Marks (Lynsee) of Kirkwood, MO; brothers, Joe Kellum (Betty Jean) of Saltillo and Earl Kellum (Betty Ann) of Palmetto; grandchildren, Weston Marks, Wyatt Marks, and Catherine Marks; her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubel and Opal Kellum and sister, Barbara "Huffy" Bryan. Pallbearers will be Robert Allen Godfrey, Gary Horton, Phillip Pannell, Donnie Davis, Jimmy Webb, and Gene Godfrey. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM Thursday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming and archived thereafter.
