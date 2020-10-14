Staci Layne Clemmer Marks, 55, passed away October 12, 2020 at her home in Falkner, MS. She was born on December 1, 1964 to Houston and Joyce Wilbanks Clemmer in Ripley, MS. Staci was a homemaker and she was owner of a pageant dress rental shop. She was a member of Falkner Baptist Church. Nick and Staci spent 23 years together after being married on November 8, 1996. Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Falkner Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Baker, Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Jeff Moore officiating with remarks by Andrew Brown. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery. Visitation will Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Falkner Baptist Church. Staci is survived by her husband Nick Marks of Falkner; her parents Houstion and Joyce Wilbanks Clemmer of Ripley; one son Robert Allen Blades (Julia) of Effort, Pennsylvania; three daughters Stephanie Blades Robinson of Jumpertown, Ella Nichole Perry of Falkner, Amanda Rae Marks of Ripley; eight grandchildren Summer Layne Blades, BoAllen Robinson, Destani Robinson, Makenzie Robinson, Ella Rae Rutherford, Maverick Perry, Kallyn Blades, Maci Layne Blades. Pallbearers will be Johnny Little, Rob Hill, Lavern Clemmer, Josh Nation, Jody Wilbanks, Scott Young. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Marks, Andrew Brown, Easton Newby, Steve Kovecevish, Allen McMillen, Alan Flippin, Alex Sullivan. Expressions of sympathy for the Marks family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
