FALKNER, MS -- Staci Layne Clemmer Marks, 55, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Thursday October 15, 2020 1:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday October 14, 2020 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.

