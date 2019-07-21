BELDEN -- James Michael Marlin, 63, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence in Belden. Services will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6 PM at Tupelo First United Methodist Church.. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 PM - service time in the Gathering Room at FUMC. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.