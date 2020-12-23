Jerry Victor Marlin, 66, of Dorsey, Mississippi, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 21, 2020, in Oakes, North Dakota, of natural causes, doing what he loved most, hunting with his son and grandsons. He was a man of God. He was a family man, who spent the last 51 years with the love of his life. He loved and cherished his two sons, daughters-in-law, and nine grandchildren. Jerry was born on July 28, 1954, to Victor and Audrey Comer Marlin, in Tupelo, Mississippi. After graduating from Belden High School and college, he had a life-long career in the furniture business which he loved. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Delba Johnson, on May, 19, 1974. In almost 47 years they enjoyed many laughs, had fun raising their boys together, and traveling the world, always seeking great adventures. They called many different places home over the next 22 years as he advanced in all areas of the furniture business. In 1996, they returned to Tupelo, where he continued his career in furniture manufacturing. Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he and Delba taught Young Adult Sunday School and led marriage mentoring teams. If there are two things that his family remembers about him, it is that he was a good man and worked hard to provide for his family. Jerry loved being on the sidelines, coaching his boys in many sports. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at his cabin. He loved fishing with his wife and grandsons. One of Jerry and Delba's passions was sharing a fabulous meal with family and friends. But most all, he loved being "Captain" to his nine grandchildren. He spoiled them all and made lifetime memories with them. He treasured every second spent with them. Survivors include Delba Johnson Marlin, wife of almost 47 years; two sons, Jason Marlin (Sarah) of Kirksville, MO, and John-Michael Marlin (Kelly) of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Ralph (Gloria) of Fawn Grove, MS; nine grandchildren, John Luke, Jack, Jake, Max, Mitchell, Maggie, Gray, Annie, and Knox Marlin; and several special nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Audrey Marlin; in-laws, Cecil and Ouida Rae Johnson (Verona, MS); and his niece, Lisa Marlin. The service will be held at Fawn Grove Community Cemetery on Monday, December 28, at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be his son, Dr. Jason Marlin, Dr. Kevin Clayton, and Reverend Tracy McMillen. Friends and family are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Phillip Marlin, Ricky Duncan, Barry Thrasher, and grandsons, John Luke Marlin, Jack Marlin, and Jake Marlin. Condolences may be shared with the Marlin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
