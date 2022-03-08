Lila Lee Gurley Marlin passed away peacefully on Sunday morning March 6th with family beside her at The Greenhouses in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Joe Travis Gurley and Mary Lucille Emerson Gurley and only daughter of four children. She was born October 2nd, 1934 in Tishomingo County, attended school and graduated from Iuka High School in 1952. Lila was Miss Iuka at the age of 16. She lettered for 4 years in basketball at Iuka High School and loved her teammates and the game. She was married in 1951 to James Alvin Marlin and they had two sons, James Michael (Mike) and Robert Lee Marlin (Bob). Mrs. Marlin worked at the Highway Department (DOT) prior to becoming a full time stay at home wife and mother to her two sons. She later worked many years at Bancorp South. She was an independent woman that was proud of her family and career. She was an avid sports mom taking and attending both of the Boys many many games for Years and loved cheering them on! She loved her church and was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church and volunteered many hours in service to the Lord. She loved her Bible and remained an extremely religious and spiritual woman till her passing. Lila was a humble, kind soul that was extremely proud of her sons. She was loved and admired by everyone that knew her. She resided in Tupelo all of her adult life and was also very proud of the community that she was a part of. Mrs. Marlin was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Travis Gurley and Mary Lucille Emerson Gurley; her brothers, Joe, Charles, and Bobby Gurley, and her eldest son, James Michael "Mike" Marlin. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Robert Lee "Coach Bob" Marlin and Jennifer of Lafayette Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Georgia Cowan Marlin, Brandon, Mississippi: her sister-in-law, Wilma Gurley of Olalla, Washington and her nieces and nephews, Sue Gurley, Poulsbo, Washington, Randy Gurley, Tammy Gurley, Sharon Gurley, and Scott Gurley all from Port Orchard Washington. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Dr. Michael Brett Marlin, Jackson, Mississippi, Robert Tyler Marlin, Dallas, Texas, Caitlin Marlin Lohman, Flowood,Mississippi, Robert Matthew (Matt) Marlin , Conroe,Texas and Saylor Marlin Lafayette, Louisiana. 2 great grandchildren, Parks Shiyou, Flowood, Mississippi and Beckham Marlin, Lafayette, Louisiana. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 Thursday, March 10, 2022 with funeral services following at 11:00 at the Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Rev. Emily Sanford officiating A Graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM Thursday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Iuka, Mississippi. Lila Marlin will be laid to rest alongside her Mother, Mary Lucille and Father Joe. The family wishes to thank The Page Greenhouse at Traceway Manor-UMSS for Lila's kind and loving care while residing in the home. Pallbearers are Brett Marlin, Tyler Marlin, Matt Marlin, Russ Crosswhite, Scott Marlin, and Austin Marlin. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Davidson , Allen Kerby, C.W. Jackson, Don Herrington, and Jim Perkins. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to The Mind Center, c/o University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS. 39216 for Dementia/Alzheimer's research and or Wesley United Methodist church, P. O. Box 2122, Tupelo, MS. 38803. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Thursday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.