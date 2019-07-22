James Michael "Mike" Marlin, 63, a Tupelo original, passed from this life to eternity on Saturday July 20th, 2019 in his home. He was born in Tupelo, MS, on January 25, 1956 to James Alvin Marlin and Lila Gurley Marlin. He attended Tupelo High School and continued his studies at Mississippi State University where he was a Sigma Chi and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and AG-ECON. He was married to his sweetheart of 41 years, Georgia Cowan. Mike worked many years as a furniture salesman employed by Action - Lane Industries and United Industries. Mike was on the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society Board and he was a member of Big O Hunting Club. He was an avid Mississippi State fan, attending the games regularly. He loved all God's creatures, especially dogs. Mike loved and cherished his family. He was a member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church. A memorial service, celebrating Mike's life will be at 6 PM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, with Rev. Dr. Reagan Miskelly officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 PM - 6 PM in Wesley Hall at FUMC. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his parents, James A. Marlin of Iuka and Lila Gurley of Tupelo; wife, Georgia Marlin of Belden; 2 sons, Brett Marlin of Jackson, and Tyler Marlin of Birmingham; daughter, Caitlin Marlin of Brandon; 2 brothers, Bob Marlin (Jennifer) of Lafayette, LA, and Scott Marlin (Ciji) of Iuka; grandson, Parks Shiyou; nephews, Matt and Austin; nieces, Carrie, Amanda, Saylor, and Albanie. Pallbearers will be Roger Bland, Danny McClellan, George Purnell, Brian Mohn, Buddy Stubbs, Bob Marlin, and Scott Marlin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Mike asked that everyone adopt a dog, don't buy. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Breaking
-
77°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2019 @ 6:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.