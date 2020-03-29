AMORY, -- JAMES Lee "Botchie* MARSH, 59, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wed. 1 April 2020-1 PM at United Memorial Gardens -Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 12 Noon to 1 PM for viewing only at United Memorial Gardens go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.