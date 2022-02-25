Nettleton - James "Jim" Davis Marsh, Jr., 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1944, in Greenwood, MS, to the late James Davis Marsh Sr., and Ella Mae Williams Marsh. Jim graduated from Tech High School, Memphis, TN and obtained his Associates Degree in Orthotics and Prosthetics from Shelby State University. He started his career in Sales and later became a Prosthetist, helping many people with health care through the years. He was a member of the Nettleton Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School. He married the love of his life, Marian L.Murray, on April 22, 2000, and they were blessed with many happy years together. Left behind are his wife, Marian Marsh; step-daughter, Kimberly Harlow (Phil); son, Weldon Marsh (Joy); step-sons Charlie Gardener (Jennifer), and Jimmy Gardner; granddaughter and 6 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Marsh Taylor (Jackie); along with 7 nieces and nephews, . In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Davis Marsh, and his brother, Michael Marsh. His Celebration of Life Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 am, 2022, at the Nettleton Presbyterian Church in Nettleton, MS. Visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 am. Donations may be made to the Nettleton Presbyterian Church, Mullen Avenue, Nettleton, MS 38858.
