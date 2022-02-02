Elizabeth Gaston Marshall, affectionately known as Betty Lee, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. She was 76 years old. Betty Lee was born May 15, 1945 in Columbus, MS to Chester Davis Gaston and Elizabeth Eugenia Blake Gaston. As the daughter of an Air Force Lt. Colonel, Betty Lee lived all over the world growing up. She lived in England, Japan and all over the US before returning to Columbus to attend college where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in math from Mississippi University for Women. After she married, she moved to Tupelo in 1968 and worked for Central Service Association before earning her teaching certificate. She became a math teacher at Shannon High School and then at Tupelo High School for a total of 33 years. While teaching, Betty Lee was in charge of Student Council for many years. During her teaching career Betty Lee received the recognition of Star Teacher and Teacher of Distinction. After she retired, she dove into volunteer work in Tupelo. Giving her time to those in need, she volunteered with Shepherd Center, Tree of Life Clinic, Women's First, the Oncology Center at Bridge Point, and last but not least, her beloved Saints Brew. All Saints Episcopal Church was her home away from home where she served faithfully on the Vestry, Alter Guild, as a member of the choir, and anywhere else she was needed. She had been a dedicated member since 1968. Betty Lee loved the Arts! She enjoyed attending TCT plays, the Symphony, and had season tickets to the Orpheum. She also spent time playing bridge with dear friends and attending Bible Study weekly with many of those same friends. Over the last eleven years, she loved and spent her life with Dr. John Blakey. She loved her family deeply; her daughters, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephew and extended family members too. She enjoyed spending a week each summer at Lake Martin where everyone tried to gather together when possible. Betty Lee is survived by her daughters, Blake Hill and husband, Chris, of Tupelo and Genie Davis of Dawsonville, Georgia; grandchildren, Margaret Hill, Arden Hill, Stuart Davis, and Emily Davis; a brother, Dr. C.D. Gaston and wife, Janis; a sister, Madeliene Wilder and husband, George and special friend, Dr. John Blakey. Betty Lee was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Anderson. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at All Saints Episcopal Church with Phillip Parker officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the All Saints Episcopal Church Building fund or Saints Brew. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
