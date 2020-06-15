On June 11, 2020, Ozell Marshall, Jr, left his Earthly Home to live in his Heavenly Home with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Monroe County on November 15, 1937, to the late Verlean & Ozell Marshall, Sr. He attended school in Monroe County at Post Oak Church School. He was a member of St. James UM Church, where he served as Sunday School Teacher, Supt. of Sunday School, and Trustee for more than 20 years. He was a Truck Driver for Marion Chicken Co. for many years and True Temper Sports until he retired. He was raised to be loyal to God, his family, and country. He loved his wife, children, and church family. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Marshall; one son, Dwight Smith of Jackson, MS; three daughters, Teresa Johnson, Regina (Don) Weatherall of Amory, and Janice (Jesse) Tyler of St. Louis, MO; two brothers, Jake Marshall and Myron Pack of Amory; one sister Venettra Pack Dobbs of Amory; seven grandchildren; five great grands; and one great-great grand. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be on today Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at United Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm with Rev Elbrist Mason officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation took place on Monday at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2 to 5:00 pm.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.