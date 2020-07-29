Yvonne Marshall 82, went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020, at NMMC-Amory. She was born on October 21, 1937, in Monroe County to the late Frank Smith and Arisie Jones. On October 23, 1963, Yvonne was united in holy matrimony to the late Ozell Marshall, Jr. She was a long-time dedicated member of St. James UM Church where she served, sang, and worked in many ministries. She raised many children at her in-home daycare for many years. A Homegoing Graveside Celebration will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at United Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Dwayne Robinson officiating. She is survived by her children: Dwight Smith of Jackson, MS; Muriel Teresa Johnson and Regina (Donald) Weatherall all of Amory, MS; and Janice (Jesse) Tyler of St. Louis, MO. seven grandchildren: Tanasha (Brian) Wells of Clinton, MS; Dennis Johnson of Waco, TX; Tuandria (Juwon) Chambers of New Orleans, LA; Dwight Johnson of Nashville, TN; Arisie Marshall of St. Louis, MO, Jesse Tyler both of St. Louis, MO; and Olivia Weatherall of Amory, MS; five great-grandchildren; sister, Florine Freeman; brother-in-law, Jake Marshall; just like a daughter, Paula Colburn; Antionetta Word and Kimberly Blair; and a host of many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Smith and Arisie Jones: her husband, Ozell Marshall, Jr, her sibling, Mary Jones, Lenora Smith, and Archie Smith. Visitation will be today from 3-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory, MS. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements
