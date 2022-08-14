Annie Brewer Martin passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 83. She was born in Mississippi Delta town of Cascilla on May 20, 1939, the daughter of Hayden and Pauline Thomas Brewer. After her graduation from West Tallahatchie High School, Annie began her long career in insurance as a bookkeeper with Lamar Life. In 1968, she married the love of her life, Bill Martin and they made their home in Tupelo. She was a member of the East Main Church of Christ. Annie loved flowers and was active in the East Heights Garden Club. Also, as a member of the Presley Heights Neighborhood Association, she was passionate about making her neighborhood a beautiful and safe place to enjoy life. Annie never met a stranger and will be remembered for her lovely smile which she was never without. She was affectionately known as "Nannie" by her grandkids she loved dearly and cherished each moment she was able to spend with them. Annie leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Bill Martin; two daughters, Mona Martin Roberts of Mooreville and Rachel Scribner and husband, Hugh, of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Dillard Scribner and wife, Trish of Tupelo, and Belle and Lexi Roberts of Mooreville; and a sister, Joyce Rodgers of Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Loyce Gardner, Rex Brewer, Morris Brewer, and June Brewer. Services honoring Annie's memory were held Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Troy McNutt officiating. Dillard Scribner shared family reflections and Scott Kilpatrick read a poem written especially for Annie. Burial was in Tupelo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Poplar Springs Cemetery Fund, 1205 Peggy Lane, Greenwood, MS 38930. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
